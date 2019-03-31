Witness appeal after driver suffers serious injuries as his car hits a wall

Police have now appealed for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured when his car smashed into a wall in Bamber Bridge.

The incident happened at around 2.20am today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to the incident involving one vehicle on Pearwood Close, off Chorley Road, opposite its junction with Renshaw Drive.

The car, a black Mercedes C180, was on its side when firefighters arrived at the scene and they released one casualty from the vehicle who was then treated by paramedics.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We got a report of an accident, a car has gone into a wall.

"We're not actually sure of the cause.

"The injured party is seriously injured. We're still doing inquiries."

Police said the driver was a male and that he was the only occupant of the vehicle. No-one else was involved, including any pedestrians.

South Ribble Police put out the witness appeal this afternoon.