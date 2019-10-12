Two rescued from upstairs of blazing house in Lancashire early today

Firefighters helped rescue two people from an upstairs window when a blaze broke out in a house early today.

Crews from Blackburn and Hyndburn raced to the property in Hodder Street, Accrington when people were reported to be trapped inside.

In all three casualties from the blaze were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to hospital. It is not known if their injuries are severe.

The alarm was raised at 4.24am. A fire brigade spokesman said the crews had been told people were unable to get out of the house.

"When firefighters arrived they assisted in rescuing two people from a first floor window.

"The fire was located on the ground floor of the property and crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish it."

Gas company Cadent were also called to isolate the external supply to the house.