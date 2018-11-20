TYPical youth club in Chorley holding a Christmas fair

A Chorley youth club is needs your help in boosting its funds.

TYPical, which is based at Tatton Community Centre, Silverdale Road, is hosting a Christmas fair on Sunday, December 2, from 11am until 3pm.

Santa will make an appearance from noon until 2pm.

Debbie Hart, who leads the volunteer team, said: ”We have been running our youth club for 12 years and have not received any outside funding for at least the past five years and we are now low on funds. We had to change our age range from seven to 14 to five to 11 in September and so have to buy new age related equipment and games.

“As a result, we are looking at different ways we can raise money. We are holding a Christmas Fair at Tatton Community Centre and are reaching out to everyone out there to kindly ask if you have anything that you could donate to us that we can use in our raffle or on our tombola stall.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

If anyone has any donations, they can call 07517118103 or drop by on a Monday between 6pm and 7.30pm.

