UPDATE: M6 to be closed overnight and long delays reported after fuel spillage

Severe delays have been reported on the M6 following a fuel spillage on the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway will remain closed overnight on the M6 between junction 28 near Leyland and Charnock Richard Services while the road is resurfaced.

Diesel spill on the southbound carriageway

AA Roadwatch reported severe delays of 45 minutes, with traffic travelling at an average speed of 5pmh.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Severe fuel spillage means resurfacing will be required, closing carriageway overnight. Lane closures to remain in place until then."

Drivers heading from junction 30 are advised to consider using the M61 as an alternative route.