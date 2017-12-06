Utiligroup in Chorley donate gifts and cash to Derian House

Employees of a software solutions company spread some Christmas spirit for children’s charity, Derian House.

Staff at Utiligroup, in Chorley, donated gifts and toys, equating to £815, which included cuddly toys, craft activities, smart watches and £220 worth of vouchers for the older children.

Danielle Buchan, Utiligroups HR director, hands over a sackload of gifts and toys to Derian House

Alongside the toy donations employees also embraced the national phenomenon of Movember and raised an extra £735 for the Chorley-based hospice.

The 12 participants created a competitive event with accolades such as ‘Most improved face’ and ‘Housewives favourite’ up for grabs in a prestigious awards ceremony complete with engraved trophies.

Danielle Buchan, Utiligroup’s HR director, said: “As a business are continually looking for new, inspiring ways to fund-raise for this great charity.

“This is the third year the company has participated in the toy donation. The generosity of staff this year was evident as they donated more than 100 gifts, which will in no doubt put a smile on the faces of the unfortunate children who receive support and care from Derian House.

“Derian House is very close to the hearts of the employees and the company alike. Utiligroup will continue to show their generosity and support for the great work that the charity do in the local community.”

Elaine Middleton, the corporate and partnerships fund-raiser at Derian House, said: “Utiligroup have been constant supporters of the work we do here at Derian House and the amount of gifts they have donated this year is just unbelievable, we are very grateful and know the children will be too”.