Village music festival is still so popular five years on after floods devastation

Now an established event on the village’s social calendar, Croston Fest already has more than 30 acts signed up this year.

And organisers are urging others to join them for one of the village’s busiest weekends of the year.

This - it takes place Friday to Sunday, March 6 to 8 - will be the fifth annual Croston Fest.

The three-day music festival was initially launched to raise money for those residents and business people in Croston affected by the serious flooding on Boxing Day 2015.

More than 340 homes were affected by the waters when the River Yarrow overflowed.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their properties, leaving behind their possessions and treasured items

The first Croston Fest was so popular and successful that organisers carried it on.

This year the event is supporting two local groups, Croston Juniors Football Club and Croston Community Centre.

An urgent request has gone out from organisers for certain artists.

They put out the message on the @CrostonNews Facebook page: “Currently working on the line-up for this year’s Croston Fest and we are seriously lacking in solo artists and small vocal groups.

“Some of our venues don’t have the space for five piece bands and I need help making sure all venues have enough acts to make Croston Fest 2020 as successful as other years.

“If you would like to play at this years festival please email crostonfest@gmail.com or comment below.”

The whole village comes together for the festival, with a whole host of venues signed up to accommodate the artists taking part over the weekend.

They range from pubs and clubs to halls and centres.

Once again hundreds of folk. from the local area and beyond, are expected to flock to the picturesque village to enjoy the entertainment.

Entry is by wristband which cost £5 each.