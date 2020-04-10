Virtual consultations planned as flood protection scheme for Preston and South Ribble moves a step closer

A £45m scheme to better protect 3,600 homes and more than 300 businesses from flooding in Preston and South Ribble is moving a step closer to reality.

The Environment Agency (EA) has announced that the scheme - to protect communities from Preston Riversway up towards the M6 and Higher Walton - has moved into a detailed design phase with the appointment of Jacobs as scheme contractors and local firm VolkerStevein as scheme builders.

During last year, drop-in public consultations were held over the plans, which will see new defences made up of flood walls with localised use of glass panels and embankments.

Now virtual consultations will soon be taking place.

A spokesman for EA said: “Feedback from previous public consultation will be taken into account as the scheme moves into detailed design stage, future conversations with local residents and businesses will be sought, through online engagement and public events later in the year.”

The five areas where work will take place are Penwortham, Riversway and Broadgate, Frenchwood, Walton le Dale, and Higher Walton.

Penwortham, Riversway and Broadgate will be the initial areas where building work will take place, starting in 2021, subject to planning approval.

The spokesman added: “Essential work continues on all of our construction sites where we are able to follow Public Health England guidelines.”

Design work also continues. Updates and information about the scheme can be found at http://www.TheFloodhub.co.uk/psr



Funding:

Funding for the scheme is coming from a government flood defence grant, as well as the European Regional Development Fund and Regional Flood and Coastal Committee Local Levy Fund.