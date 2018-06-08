Volunteers 'MBE' for Preston and South Ribble Street Pastors for excellent community service

Preston and South Ribble Street Pastors have been honoured with one of the country’s most prestigious awards for voluntary service.



The local charity group made up of 50 volunteers from 20 churches from Preston have received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, created by Her Majesty in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Described as the ‘MBE for volunteer groups’ the awards are presented in recognition of the ‘excellence in voluntary activities carried out by groups in the community.

Chairman Ian Higginbotham, one of four volunteers who have been members from the outset in 2008 said: “It is an understatement to say that the Street Pastor team members who’ve served on the streets of our city for the past 10 years are absolutely thrilled to receive this award.

“We are ordinary folk with a passion to show the love of God in practical ways on our streets”

“We’ve helped a lot of people get safely home after a night out, either by giving out flip flops, water to drink, and in extreme cases arranging a taxi.

“This award is a brilliant recognition for those volunteers aged from 18-80 who have served in all weathers until the early hours of the morning. To them, and to those who nominated us for this award - a massive thank you.”