Walk over hot coals for children's charity Rainbow House

Fundraisers are ready to heat things up and walk over hot coals for the annual Rainbow House fire walk

The team are inviting more participants to take part in the event this October to help raise vital funds for the Mawdesley based charity, which supports children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities.

The Rainbow House Fire Walk will take place on Saturday October 6 at 7pm at the Highfield Pub and Grill, Southport Road, near Croston.

There will be a £10 entry fee for participants and the minimum age is 14 years.

Registration takes place at 4.30pm and full training will be given to those wishing to take part who will be required to raise a minimum £40 sponsorship.

Food and refreshments will be available at extra cost and spectators will be free and welcome but there will be the opportunity to make donations during the event and the Highfield will be organising entertainment on the night.

For more information or to book a place, contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email e.parish@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com