Warning after fire alert in Leyland

Firefighters have issued a warning after a householder accidentally set fire to her deep fat fryer.

Crews from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge attended an automatic fire alarm at Bannister Brook House. Pearfield, Leyland, at 5.25pm today.

A resident had turned on the wrong ring of her electric cooker under her electric deep fat fryer, which she stored on the hob..

The heat melted the plastic base of the fryer.

This caused severe heat damage to the fryer and very light smoke to the kitchen area.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said the occupier was very lucky on this occasion that the fire self-extinguished and the electricity tripped off.

The spokesman added: "We advise people not to store any items on hobs and double check each time that you turn your hob on to prevent accidental fires.

"The cooker was quite new so we would always advise people to check the operating instructions of any new domestic equipment that they purchase."