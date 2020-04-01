Warning to keep windows closed as large fire breaks out in Adlington

Lancashire firefighters are currently tacking a large fire at a commercial premises in Adlington, Chorley.

Dramatic pictures released by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service show a large warehouse ablaze

Eight fire engines are in attendance including fire engines from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service

Their Stinger fire engine and Aerial Ladder Platform are also in attendance

There is a lot of smoke in the area so local residents are advised to keep doors their doors and windows shut.

At 18:07 eight fire engines from Manchester and Lancashire were called to a fire at a commercial premises at Huyton Road in Adlington.

It is a single story warehouse building, and police are warning that the smoke in the area may be toxic.