WATCH: An egg-cellent way to celebrate the Easter weekend

Preston is set for yet another cracking day of fun with the return of the city’s popular and long-running egg-rolling tradition.

Dating back to the Victorian era, youngsters and their families flock to the annual event – this year held in Avenham Park – to fling their eggs downhill to see who can read the bottom first.

Stoneygate Nursery School rolling their eggs.

The Post was yesterday given a sneak preview of what’s to come on Easter Monday (April 2) when children from Stoneygate Nursery and St Stephens Primary were invited to Avenham Park for a trial run of the egg rolling.

Preston Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, Coun Peter Kelly, said: “On Easter Monday you can guarantee there will be 20,000 like last year if the sun is out. It’s building an expectation and is something unique to Preston.”

Council events and cultural services manager, Tim Joel, said: “It’s a huge Preston tradition with people from across generations coming back every year, with grandparents bringing their children and grandchildren. There’s a great family mix.

“There’s lots of live entertainment and outdoor shows to great a fantastic atmosphere.” Plucky the Chicken rocked up to say hi to the nursery children and sing a few songs ahead of the big day itself.

Teila McLoughlin, nine, with Plucky the Chicken.

Coun Kelly said: “Why not have a 10-foot chicken that sings to you?”

Four giant eggs from artist Kerith Ogden are set to be hidden around Preston over the next two weeks, with those who find the multicoloured creations encouraged to tweet pictures with the hashtag #PrestonEgg.

Khadijah Master, 10 from St Stephens Primary.