WATCH: Terminally ill woman from Bamber Bridge inundated with offers of help to rehome her cats

A dying woman’s urgent plea to rehome her cats has touched the community as almost 100 feline lovers have been in touch to offer help.



The Post reported only yesterday that Marlene Brewer was looking for people to take in her cats as she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

And within 24 hours, since the story went online, she has been ‘inundated’ with phone calls.

Marlene Brewer

The 64-year-old had between 80 and 100 cats through her sanctuary Cats in Crisis, based at her Bamber Bridge home.

She has now rehomed between 50 and 60 cats, with almost 30 remaining.

Marlene, who set up the sanctuary 21 years ago after working with Cats Protection, said: “I have been inundated with offers of help and loads of people have been in contact. I would say between 80 and 90 people have rung me.

“A few want to book appointments with me next week, but I can’t look that far ahead.

“My head is spinning with all the attention, plus I am really tired with the cancer.

“I have around 12 young cats left, plus 12 or 14 feral cats outside which I need to coax back into the house and some older cats remain with me.”

The mother-of-four, who has nine grandchildren, added she wanted to thank everyone who had helped to promote her appeal and offered to help.

“I have had a lot of support from the public. I have had phone call after phone call.”

Marlene was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July and was told she may only have months to live. It had started in her lungs and has now spread to her kidney.

