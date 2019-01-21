"We're just shopping" said owners of caravans parked at Chorley supermarket

Travellers sparked anger when they pitched up on the car park of a Chorley supermarket this afternoon despite insisting they had a legitimate reason to be there ... they were doing a weekly shop!

Residents raised concerns on a Chorley community Facebook page.

But when the Lancashire Post contact bosses at Morrison's on Brooke Street, they insisted the group were customers and would be moving on shortly.

They are believed to have arrived at around 3.30pm and would be leaving by 8pm tonight, a spokesman for the supermarket said.

The duty manager at Morrisons said he had been told by the owners of the caravans that they were simply shopping and that they would be moved by 8pm 'at the latest'.