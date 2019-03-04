Weapons hunt as emergency police stop and search put in place at Leyland railway station following reports of incident at Runshaw College

An emergency police stop and search authority has been put in place at Leyland railway station.

It was put in place at 3.22pm and will remain until at least 10pm this evening. It follows information being provided to British Transport Police.

It means police officers are allowed to stop and search anyone without any grounds for suspicion.

It comes as people report large numbers of police outside Runshaw College following reports of an attack.

It is believed that emergency protocols are in place with pupils kept on board buses.

British Transport Police tweeted: "Due to information received a Section 60 stop & search authority was put in place at 1522 hours for the area of Leyland Railway Station, until 2200 hours this evening. Officers may stop and search anyone without any grounds for suspicion, for weapons, in order to keep the peace."

