Lancashire braced for flooding as Met Office issues three weekend weather warnings

Lancashire is braced for another weekend of wet and windy weather as three weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office.

The warnings are in place between this afternoon (February 21) and Monday (February 24).

Travel delays, flooding, interruption to power supplies and large waves are some of the things to expect this weekend as a result of the weather, according to the Met Office.

Here is a breakdown of the weather warnings in place across Lancashire:

Friday - yellow weather warning for rain

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place from noon on Friday (February 21) until 6am on Saturday (February 22).

Rain will become persistent and heavy, especially over hills, and may lead to flooding and travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Further rain is expected across northern England on Friday.

"Rain will turn persistent and occasionally heavy over parts of the Pennines before clearing early on Saturday.

"20-30mm is likely to fall widely over higher ground with the potential for 50-70 mm in a few places.

"Given the recent wet conditions this brings a risk of flooding."

What to expect:

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Saturday - yellow weather warning for wind

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Saturday (February 22).

The whole of Lancashire is set to be affected by the warning.

It will be active between 6am and 10pm.

The Met Office have predicted that "strong gusty winds in association with showers may bring some travel disruption."

What to expect:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Monday - yellow weather warning for rain

"A spell of heavy rain may lead to further disruption through Monday across northern England", the Met Office has confirmed.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place between 3am and 3pm.

The Met Office have warned that flooding is likely throughout the whole county.

There may also be problems with bus and train services with journey times taking longer.

What to expect:

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely