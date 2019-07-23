Lancashire braces for thunderstorms as UK-wide weather warning comes into force amid heatwave

Lancashire is bracing for 15 hours of thunderstorms after the Met Office issued a UK-wide weather warning today (July 23).



The yellow weather warning comes into force at 6pm this evening, and will remain in effect until 9am tomorrow morning (Wednesday, July 23).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms between 6pm today and 9am on Wednesday

The marathon thunder storm is expected to lead to power cuts and travel delays across the UK.

The Met Office said scattered storms will move north tonight and this could lead to power outages and travel chaos on early Wednesday morning.

It is also warning of possible damage to property as a result of lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The Met Office is warning of thunderstorms across Lancashire tonight as temperatures could hit 24C in the early morning hours

The warning comes after forecasters said overnight temperatures could soar tonight, with the mercury reaching a high of 24° between midnight and 3am.

Before the thunderstorms arrive, Lancashire's skies are expected to remain blue into the late afternoon, with temperatures as high as 28° and a minimum of 18° .

But after a fine evening, thunderstorms will arrive abruptly from the south. There will be a risk of hail and some bursts of heavy rain, before it becomes drier by dawn.

What we can expect from thunderstorms tonight

The Met Office said there is a real chance that power cuts could occur across Lancashire, with power and telecommunications to some homes and businesses at risk.

There is also a small chance of damage to property, including high-rise buildings and structures, due to sporadic lightning strikes.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care when driving overnight and early Wednesday morning, as driving conditions are expected to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car, rail and bus.

What about Wednesday?

The Met Office said some sporadic showers could spoil an otherwise clear day on Wednesday, but it will remain dry across most of Lancashire.

There could also be some patchy cloud, but Wednesday's skies are likely to remain mostly clear with bright sunshine with maximum temperatures of 26 °C.