Met Office issues snow and ice warning for Lancashire

A snow and ice warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Lancashire.

A snow and ice warning is in place from 9pm today (March 11) until 10am tomorrow (Thursday, March 12).

Yellow weather warnings mean that people should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of day-to-day activities.

It is unlikely that there will be a significant amount of snow, but ice may lead to dangerous driving conditions.

When it's cold and there is a risk of ice, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or aggressive steering, according to the AA.

If you do hit black ice, keep calm and avoid sudden or aggressive manoeuvres - don’t hit the brakes but lift off the accelerator fully and try to keep the steering straight, allowing the car to pass over the ice.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Showers are expected across the northwest of the UK from Wednesday evening onwards, these falling as sleet and snow even to low levels at times away from exposed coasts.

"Some accumulations of snow are expected, mostly above around 150m where more than 2cm is likely in places.

"In addition an area of rain will move across parts of southern Scotland and northern England on Wednesday evening, again with some snow possible but this mostly above 200m.

"Surfaces will remain wet from this rain and the showers with icy stretches expected to form."

The yellow weather warning covers areas north of Preston, such as Lancaster and Garstang, as well as areas of the Ribble Valley such as Clitheroe and the area north of that.

What to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths