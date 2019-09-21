Sun makes way for heavy rain as weather warning in place for Lancashire

There is a risk of flooding as heavy rain hits in parts of Lancashire, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

The recent warm weather has been replaced by downpours in parts of the county. The alert will be in force from 12.15am until 10pm on Sunday.

While forecasters said some areas will remain dry, there is a risk of flooding where the rain is heaviest.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Scattered thundery showers will move north across parts of England and Wales at times overnight, whilst areas of heavy rain will probably move northwards during Sunday.

"Although some places may stay dry, 30 to 40 mm could fall in three to six hours in a few spots. The rain will clear away northeastwards during the afternoon."