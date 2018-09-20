West End stars set to bring Greatest Showman hits to the stage in Blackpool

It’s the hit blockbuster film that had everyone singing this summer –and now a musical spectacular inspired by The Greatest Showman is coming to the stage in Blackpool.

The cast for This Is The Greatest Show, a musical spectacular featuring West End artists performing tracks from the movie, has now been announced.

Andrew Patrick Walker (Bat Out Of Hell), Lorna Amy Sullivan (Dreamboats and Petticoats), Annabella Rose Davies (We Will Rock You), Aaron Kavanagh (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Katie Lawrence (Misstasia BGT), Abigail Dhese-Biggs (Jason Donovan Greatest Hits Tour) and Michael Courtney will be gracing the stage at The Grand on Saturday.

Phineas Taylor Barnum was an American showman who promoted celebrated hoxes and founded a touring circus and freak show.

His amazing story previously inspired the musical Barnum, as well as the movie released earlier this year.

A spokesman for the show said: “Celebrating songs from some of the most loved musicals and movies of all time, it’s Everything You Ever Want.

“The live Greatest Show Band will take to the stage together with a cast of West End performers to evoke the passion and true spirit of the live spectacular, with brilliant vocals, stunning costumes and a dazzling light show.

“Featuring songs from musical classics including The Greatest Showman, Moulin Rouge, Smash, The Music Man and Barnum, enjoy a memorable night out and listen to tracks that stir the soul and fire the imagination.”

- To book tickets for This Is The Greatest Show, call (01253) 290190 or go online and visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

This is THE GREATEST SHOW

Grand Theatre

Saturday, September 22

Shows at 4pm and 7.30pm