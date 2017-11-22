Where are this year's Christmas markets in Lancashire?

Here is a round up of festive markets in the region.
Chorley
Chorley town centre
Saturdays
Arts and crafts with The Art Venturers 10am until 4pm in Market Walk.
Festive music and a brass band.
St Gregory’s Primary School
Saturday November 25
11am to 3.30pm.
Buckshaw Community Centre
Sunday November 26
1.30pm to 4.30pm.
Clayton Brook Community Church
Saturday December 2
9.45am to 1.30pm.
Chorley’s Winter Wonderland
Fazakerley Street in Chorley town centre
Saturday December 2 to Sunday December 24.
Includes a helter skelter, small children’s fairground rides, market stalls and seating area.
Christmas Craftacular Fair at Hoghton Tower
Sunday December 3
10am until 2pm
£2 per person.
Whittle-le-woods Village Hall
Sunday December 3
10.30am to 3.30pm.
Duxbury Park, Chorley
Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10.
10am until 4pm.
Includes an ice rink, funfair, Santa’s grotto, elves reading Christmas stories in the woods and market stalls.
Malthouse Farm, Chorley
Saturday December 9, 3pm to 9pm and Sunday 10 December, 2pm to 7pm
Entertainment from Chorley Silver Brass Band, Clayton Brook Primary School Choir, Jazz singer Danny Pye and local girl Emily Jones will also be performing.
Cunliffe Hall, Chorley
Sunday December 10, 11am to 4pm
South Ribble
Leyland town centre on Balfour Court and along Hough Lane,
Saturday November 25
1pm until 7pm.
Kingsfold Centre, Penwortham
December 4
6pm until 9pm
Liverpool Road, Penwortham
December 13
6pm until 9pm
St Catherine’s Christmas Festival
Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3
From 11am
Includes gift and craft stalls, live music, an ice rink, Christmas carols, Santa’s Grotto and a fun fair.
Longton Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival
Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3
10am until 7pm.
£2.50, In aid of Derian House.
Preston
Etsy Made Local - The Harris Museum, Preston
Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3
11am to 4pm
More than 40 sellers, from chocolates, to jewellery; art and prints to porcelain; children’s clothing to stationery.
Crafty Vintage Christmas Markets at Brockholes
Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3
10am until 4pm.
Includes a gin bar, craft ales, cocktails, street food and live music
Huntley’s Christmas Taster Weekend
Huntley Gate Farm, Samlesbury
Friday November 24 to Sunday December 26.
The Fulwood Christmas Farmers’ Market with Fairtrade
Fulwood Methodist Church Crossroads Centre
Saturday November 25 9.30am till 1pm.
Garstang and Scorton
Garstang Victorian Christmas
High Street
Monday December 11 and Tuesday December 12
6pm until 9pm
The town centre is closed to traffic with bands, singers, stilt walkers, and all kinds of street entertainment.
Wyresdale Park, Scorton
Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26
10am until 4pm.
Lancaster and Carnforth
Lancaster Brewery
Friday November 24 to Sunday November 26
3pm until 9pm
Lancaster Castle
Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17
Christmas market stalls, street food, mulled wine and cider, cakes and treats, a Santa’s grotto and a Christmas music and stage programme.
Leighton Moss Nature Reserve, Silverdale
Sunday December 3
11am until 4pm.
Leighton Hall Carnforth
Wednesday December 6
10am until 2pm
£4 per person. In aid of Cancer Care.
Christmas Tree Festival at Carnforth Station
December 10 to 20.
Fylde area
St Annes Victorian Festival
Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3
10am until 4pm.
Victorian Festival all around town, stalls, music, events all on an olde worlde theme celebrating this historic town. Victorian costumes are a must.
Poulton Christmas Festival
The town centre will be transformed with a sprinkle of Christmas magic on December 1 and 2.
Festive Thursdays at Freeport Fleetwood
Every Thursday until December 28
4pm until 8pm.
Shoppers can expect lights and music, festive entertainment and drinks.
Blackburn
The Christmas Party on the Market
Saturday December 9
10am until 6pm.
Clitheroe
Festive Market at Holmes Mill
Sunday December 10
Noon until 8pm
Holmes Mill festive marketplace will be brimming with gifts and there will be a Christmas courtyard with streetfood, djs and singers
Manchester Christmas Market
Albert Square, in front of Manchester Town Hall.
Until December 21.
The ice rink is also back in Cathedral Gardens.
Liverpool Christmas Market
Lime Street station
Until December 22.
Standish
Standish High Street
Saturday December 2
11am until 8pm.
A market and two craft halls, a stage and beer tent. Part of the Standish Live Festival.
Almost Done!
Registering with Leyland Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.