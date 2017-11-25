Winter Wonderland at Duxbury Park

Duxbury Park in Chorley will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland next month.

The event will be held from 10am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday December 9 and 10.

It will include an ice rink, fun fair, Santa’s grotto and elves reading Christmas stories in the woods.

There will also be Christmas market stalls, selling a variety of things from home gifts, toys, children’s clothes, cheeses, books, alcohol, chocolate, jewellery, gourmet candy floss, doughnuts and waffles.

A VW camper van will be parked up, selling cocktails and mulled wine, plus a pie stall and the Flying Pig Pizza Company.

Alice Harfield, events manager at Duxbury Park, said: “It’s a very exciting time here at Duxbury both for us and for the local community who have been yearning for something to happen with the land here.

“We have some big plans for the land.

“Other events include food festivals, gin festival, beer festivals, summer fetes, Halloween and Easter events. We also hope to arrange theatre shows and outdoor cinemas.

“The grounds will also be available to be used for weddings, school proms, etc. It will be the go to place for events in Chorley. We are also encouraging the local schools to get involved and use the land as they wish, for example bulb planting in the forest.”