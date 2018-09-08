Woman, 31, punched in the face in Bamber Bridge

A 31-year-old woman had her tooth knocked out after she was punched in the face in Bamber Bridge.

Police are on on the hunt for Matthew Parkinson, 25, who is wanted following the assault on Thursday, August 9.

Sgt Scott Archer from Preston Police said: “We urgently need to find Matthew Parkinson and so I urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him to speak to us immediately.

“If you see Parkinson we would ask you not to approach him but to call the police.”

Matthew is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of slim build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He has recently been seen in Bamber Bridge, Preston and also known to have links to other areas of Preston and Lancaster.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209783, 209729 209112 or 209735 , or if they fail to get an answer 101, quoting crime number SA1816662.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/R30Tj.