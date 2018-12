A woman has been taken to hospital after her Leyland home caught fire.



Three fire engines from Chorley, Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to the blaze at a home in Newsome Street at 7pm on Thursday December 20.

Newsome Street, Leyland.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been established but is under investigation.