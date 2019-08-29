Woman 'unable to walk' is rescued from Winter Hill in late night search

A woman left stranded on Winter Hill after seriously injuring her ankle has been rescued alongside her teenage brother.

The siblings were walking on the Lancashire landmark on Tuesday evening (August 27) when they became separated as mist settled in on the hill.

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team getting ready to search for the missing siblings (Photo: Bolton Mountain Rescue Team)

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were contacted at around 9.40pm by Lancashire Police who were requesting the team's assistance to locate the duo, who had by this point been reported as missing.

The woman's brother, a 15-year-old boy, was swiftly located and taken to safety by MRT volunteers and police officers.

The woman, 22, was then found in what MRT volunteers described as a "boggy spot on the moor" thanks to a co-ordinated response between MRT personnel and the National Police Air Service HQ helicopter from City Airport Manchester.

It was soon established that the woman, who was cold and wet, had hurt her ankle badly, leaving her unable to walk.

In a post on Facebook, Bolton MRT wrote: "The female had sustained a serious ankle injury, was cold, wet and unable to walk. She was protected from the elements whilst her injuries were treated by team members.

"Once stabilised she was carried off the hill on a stretcher to team vehicles waiting on Coal Pit Road, and then conveyed in one of our Land Rovers for further treatment at Royal Bolton Hospital.

"Throughout the incident the police helicopter remained overhead to provide lighting."

In total, 27 MRT members were involved in the incident.

The search party, with the Winter Hill mast in the background (Photo: Bolton Mountain Rescue Team)

"We wish the female involved a swift and full recovery from her injuries," Bolton MRT added.

The rescue was greeted with universal praise from the public.

Cheryl Speight wrote: "Fantastic work guys! Must have been a frightening experience for them. Speedy recovery wished."

Rita Feeley added: "Your dedication and that of all those involved is fantastic. You are all heroes."

The National Police Air Service HQ helicopter from City Airport Manchester helping in the search (Photo: Bolton Mountain Rescue Team)

Karen Woodward wrote: "Yes well done to all who were involved in the rescue They put their lives in the line for others who need educating about going on such ventures. I’m not going to judge as I’m sure they’re red faced enough and grateful for assistance."

