Woman with Crohn's holding information event in Buckshaw Village

A woman with Crohn’s Disease is holding an information event to highlight the support on offer.



After coming to grips her with condition and giving birth to her son Louie, despite being told she may never have children, Victoria Danson, set up a support group which met once a month at Spring Meadow Community Centre, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, last year.

The group has grown so much that in March she has had to relocate it to Buckshaw Village Community Centre, where they now meet on the last Tuesday of the month.

The 28-year-old from Clayton-le-Woods is now holding an open day at the community centre, in Unity Place, Buckshaw Village, on Sunday October 28, from 2pm until 4pm.

The event will include information stands about support, carers and lifestyle tips. There is also a chance to chat to existing members.

Victoria, who is also part of the Patient Experience Improvement Group at Chorley Hospital, said: “This is a safe place for people and their families to talk about their experiences.

“When I first started I only had a couple of people come, but now up to 30 people attend the sessions. I have links with Royal Preston Hospital who refer people on.

“I have a lot of people message me on Facebook asking what we do and don’t feel comfortable talking about their bowels. But once they come they feel comfortable in the relaxed environment. They can also relate to me as I talk about my own experiences.

“I got diagnosed when I was 19, I had a lot of problems because they kept saying it was IBS.

“In 2014, I had 18 inches of my small bowel removed, with six months off work because of an infection in the scar tissue. The surgeon told me if he hadn’t operated that night I would have died, as it had gone septic. I had abdominal sepsis.

“I was unsure if I could have children, but that same year I got pregnant. It was like a miracle, as my body was so weak. Louie is now three and I am very happy.

“I also had a stoma bag and for a long while couldn’t talk about that but now I feel more confident to share my story and help others.

“I want to inspire others to be confident within themselves. I even went as far as going back to my natural hair colour as I dyed it after being bullied for being ginger. You should embrace having characteristics that are different, such as being ginger or having a stoma bag.”

For more information visit Crohn’s & Colitis Support Group Lancashire on Facebook