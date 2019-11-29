Worden Park toilets closed to public as Travellers refuse to leave car park

A group of travellers are refusing to leave Worden Park after setting up camp earlier this week.



Around five caravans and a number of vehicles moved onto the main car park, off Worden Lane, at around 3pm on Tuesday (November 26).

As of Friday afternoon (November 29) the group continue to occupy the site, after being asked to leave by South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC).

A Council representative visited the group on Tuesday and advised them that they are trespassing on council land.

But the Travellers have refused to leave the site and the Council has today (November 29) sought a court order for their removal.

An SRBC spokesman said: "The Councils’ legal team have instigated possession proceedings through the courts against the individuals who are unlawfully on the park."

Travellers moved onto Worden Park car park in Leyland on Tuesday afternoon (November 26) and are refusing to leave

In the meantime, the Council has taken the decision to close the park's public toilets and overflow car park over the weekend.

The Council said the closures are due to the presence of Travellers in the park.

Andrew Richardson, assistant director of neighbourhoods said: "As a consequence of the travellers currently being on site, the overflow car park will remain closed this weekend.

"The park toilets will also be closed during this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to the public and please be assured that we are doing what we can to ensure the trespassers on Worden Park are moved on from the site as soon as possible in accordance with council policy and relevant legislation."

The overflow car park is normally closed Monday to Friday, but will remain closed this weekend.

The Council is advising visitors to the park to use the Tesco car park (for short stays) or other town centre car parks during this time.