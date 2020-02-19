Work starts on Chorley waterways after grant is secured

Significant work will be carried out to local waterways thanks to a Water Environment Grant secured by Chorley Council.

Work will be carried out between now and September 2021 to the River Lostock which flows through Cuerden Valley Country Park and Carr Brook which flows through Carr Brook Linear Park in Clayton and Whittle-le-Woods.

This multi-agency project will focus on environmental enhancements to improve the water quality in the rivers, bank stabilisation, eradicate non-native invasive species, planting of native plants and reeds to achieve natural filtration and improve biodiversity through wetland creation.

Councillor Mark Clifford, champion for environment and green space at Chorley Council, said: “I am thrilled that we have secured a grant to carry on making improvements to these waterways.

“These rivers are part of the local landscape and have a huge environmental impact by supporting natural processes and providing habitats. Although improving and protecting our rivers is a key part of the project, it’s also about educating and getting communities involved.”

By engaging and educating the local community through the ‘Love my River’ campaign (run by the Groundwork Trust) the project hopes to get everyone involved in protecting their local river.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said “It’s important that we address the need to improve our local rivers and protect them going forward. We are pleased to be working in partnership with the River Ribble Trust to help manage these enhancements, who will bring their unique skills to the project.”

Chorley Council secured a grant in the region of £91k from Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) in December 2019. The funding is jointly provided through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and by DEFRA.