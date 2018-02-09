Workout-athon for Rainbow House in Mawdesley at PNE ground

Are you ready for a workout to raise much needed funds for the children with disabilities?

For related stories click here /rainbow-house-in-mawdesley-enters-new-era-1-9002358 and /fun-and-funds-at-rainbow-house-masquerade-ball-1-8939348

The fourth annual Rainbow House Workout-athon will take place on February 25 from 10am to 1pm at a new venue - Preston North End Football Club, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston.

It will include three hours of energetic workouts including Clubbercise, Zumba Fitness, Insanity and Les Mills Body Combat and Body Attack.

Everyone is welcome and can do as much or as little as they wish.

Sponsorship is not compulsory but is encouraged as participants can raise even more funds for Rainbow House, which provides conductive education for children with disabilities, by getting family and friends to support them.

All participants will also be entered into a draw to win a Fitbit donated by T G Web Design Ltd.

The instructors are: Insanity with Penny Seddon; Clubbercise with Mata Stratakou; Zumba with Mata Stratakou and Sarah Forster; Les Mills Body Combat and Body Attack with Gill Swift, Rachel Holland and Roz Edwards.

Ben Blackman, chief executive of Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, said: “This event has been a great success and growing for the past three years and we expect an even bigger turn out at our new venue at Preston North End Football Club.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who is giving up their time to support us and special thanks to Preston North End, North West Event Medical Solutions, T G Web Design, B & M Home Store, Lollytrad Ltd and photographer Gareth Edwards.

“The Workout-athon is also a great time for participants to sign up and start training for the Annual Rainbow House Ramble which will take place on May 12.”

Entry is £10 in advance or £12 on the day and entry forms are available online at http://www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com/event/workoutathon-2/ or by emailing fundraising@thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com or ringing 01704 823276.

The closing date for postal entries is February 19 or just turn up on the day.

