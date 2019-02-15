World record freestyle champion John Farnworth gives footballers at Athletico Buckshaw tips and tricks

A Chorley futsal club celebrated its first year in style with a celebration of skills with Preston’s world record freestyle champion John Farnworth.

Athletico Buckshaw started in February last year with just six players and now the club has expanded with more than 70 players registered on their books.

John Farnworth shows his skills to young footballers

More than 100 kids packed out the Filling Factory on Ordnance Road in Buckshaw Village and were all learning tricks and flicks from the champion.

The 33-year-old had the kids aged from six up to 11 on the edge of their seats and wowed the crowds with his close control…even with his bottom.

John Farnworth, of Longridge, said: “It is really good for me being from Lancashire and it is rare that I do much from where I am from.

“The main part of the workshop is to engage them to work hard and enjoy their football and futsal and have fun.

John Farnworth shows his skills to young footballers

“These skills will help them make decisions and they are developing not just as players but as people too.”

Athletico Buckshaw chairman Rhenden Pillay has masterminded the project trying to offer opportunities for the young people to take up one of the world’s fastest growing sports.

Futsal places a large emphasis on individual and technical skills and ability in situations of high intensity and pressure. It also puts the players under constant pressure and demands quick-thinking so they develop and improve.

The English FA have placed a lot of emphasis on growing the sport as part of the national strategy by getting more players participating.

John Farnworth shows his skills to young footballers

Kids come from Chorley, Leyland, Buckshaw Village and Euxton to take part in their sessions on a weekly basis.

Pillay said: “The kids were inspired by Johns determination to never give up on his dreams and Athletico Buckshaw believes that the kids of Buckshaw are the future.

“There are over 500 kids living on Buckshaw our vision is for every kid to learn this fun, fast space sport which is the growing sport in the world.

“On social media people talk about our #futsalheart so what better way to show our love for sport than this before Valentines Day.”

Meanwhile Farnworth is looking forward to his own challenge crossing the Sahara Desert juggling a football with every step in an attempt to set his most ambitious record yet.

The keepy-up king is undertaking the mammoth challenge to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

The amazing feat will see children’s TV personality John, travelling 100km (more than 60 miles) over some of the world’s highest sand dunes, in searing 40-degree heat. And all while keeping a ball in the air.

Read more: Lancashire's freestyle football king John Farnworth is set to cross the Sahara Desert while doing keepie uppies and John Farnworth mounts up for Everest test

He said: “My aim is to raise £50,000 because the charity needs so much money to run.

“I have been down there and they are doing a fantastic job.

“I am creating T-shirts for my followers on social media to buy so they can feel part of it.”

Liam Morrow, owner of the Filling Factory was delighted by the success.

He said: “It is nice to be able to do something different that will include kids and families and it is good for Buckshaw.

“I love football and always have done. We had a great atmosphere during the World Cup with families coming down and it is great to see this.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Athletico Buckshaw visit the website www.athleticobuckshawfc.co.uk



Copy written by Robert Kelly