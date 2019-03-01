Writing workshops to ease bereavement pain

A Lancashire academic is teaming up with St Catherine's Hospice to provide creative writing workshops for the bereaved

UCLan’s creative writing lecturer and award-winning poet Dr Yvonne Reddick is teaming up with counsellor Olwen Sutcliffe to run a series of writing for wellbeing workshops at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall.

The free workshops are intended to help people learn about how writing poetry could help them deal with the loss of a loved one and give them a way to remember someone.

Olwen currently runs a bereavement support group at the hospice and people will have the chance to speak to her on a one-to-one basis if they would like some extra support.

Yvonne said: “I’m looking forward to running the workshops and helping people to talk, read and write about loss. Bereavement is always a difficult topic to talk about, and this friendly poetry writing group will help people to understand that they’re not alone.

"Writing has certainly helped me to come to terms with grief, and I hope to share that process with other people.”

Those taking part will be able to meet others who have experienced bereavement in a friendly and supportive environment. No experience of writing poetry is needed to take part in the workshops.

All sessions will take place in The Mill, in the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice. They will run from 1.pm to 2.30pm on 12 March, 26 March, 9 April, 23 April, 7 May and 21 May.

To book your place on the workshops, email Olwen at enquiries@stcatherines.co.uk