WWE’s NXT superstars going back to Blackpool where it all began

WWE NXT UK is set to return to where it all began - the Empress Ballroom.

The inaugural event in January 2017 saw the creation of the NXT UK division and the first WWE UK Champion crowned - Dudley’s Tyler Bate.

Blackpool kicks off the tour this weekend with a second night added after the first night sold out in just under three hours.

The huge tour was announced last year in Liverpool and the taped shows will be broadcast on the WWE Network each Wednesday.

A no-disqualification match between Dave Mastiff and Eddie Dennis is the latest match added after their feud in recent weeks.

Both the WWE UK Championship and Women’s Championship will be on the line, as well as the Fylde coast’s own James Drake who will also be in action alongside tag team partner Zack Gibson against Mountain Moustache (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate).

The event starts at 6.30pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Tickets start from £15.

To book, visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk



WWE NXT UK TAKEOVER

January 12 and 13

Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens