X Factor Acacia's Fright Night date

A talented Leyland teenager is hoping to be Fright-fully good when she performs on the X Factor this weekend.

Acacia K, 15, together with her singing partner Aaliyah Robinson, 14, are through to next week’s live shows – the theme is Fright Night.

The two guest performers will be James Arthur and Liam Payne.

Students Acacia and Aaliyah initially auditioned as solo artists and formed at the auditions after the judges asked them to sing together.

They wowed the judges - who included Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams - with their performance on Saturday night - live show week two with the theme Guilty Pleasures.

The duo sang a mash-up of K-Ci & JoJo’s All My Life with Skepta’s grime smash hit Shutdown, focusing on Acacia’s impressive rapping skills

The duo said this week they were “going to bring it” – something the judges echoed in their comments.

Robbie Williams said: “Grime needs a pop star right now to smash through that glass ceiling and I think we’ve just found two and I think you’re going to do it.”

Simon Cowell said: “This was absolutely brilliant. Everything about it was brilliant from how you started, your chemistry...it looked amazing.

“I am so happy for you two it was amazing.”

Ayda Field continued: “That was much better than last week, that had all the bite we were missing.

“The production was the best production I’ve seen well done.”

Louis Tomlinson added: Last week felt like a bit of a departure from who you were going to be as artists but this week was exactly what I was asking for. Overall it was really brilliant.”

The duo, who were put together by Simon Cowell during the audition stage of the competition, were safely voted through on Sunday night and now a weekend of Halloween-themed music awaits.

During the auditions Aaliyah impressed judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams with her version of Sail by AWOLNATION,

Simon Cowell thought it was a poor song choice and told Aaliyah to prepare another performance for her later audition.

Acacia, a singer/rapper from Leyland who won the nationwide TeenStar singing and dancing competition in July this year, opted for a cover of Bed of Lies by Nicki Minaj ft Skylark Grey for her solo audition.

However, just like Aaliyah, Cowell wasn’t completely convinced by her performance, stopping Acacia mid-song.

Instead of axing them both out of the competition, Cowell invited the girls to perform as a duo with Acacia and Aaliyah returning to stage once more, blowing away the audience and judges with a version of Bang Bang by Jessie J and Ariana Grande.

The two were told they had room for improvement with the Six Chair Challenge, with mentor Williams stopping their cover of Montell Jordan’s This Is How We Do It halfway through, saying: “Girls, that was an eight. I believe you’ve got a ten in you.”

Acacia and Aaliyah then delivered a pitch-perfect performance of Bang Bang, their audition song.

“This is the first group, genuinely, where if you walked into my record label, I would sign you on the spot,” Cowell said.

Williams too was impressed, hitting the Golden X button for the pair and sending the duo into the Judges’ Houses.

They continued to astound Williams at his LA house and won over guest mentor David Walliams with their mash-up of Soul II Soul’s Back To Life and Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots.

The X Factor continues next Saturday on ITV at 8.35pm.