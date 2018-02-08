X Factor star Wagner to appear at Walton Arms in Bamber Bridge

Former X Factor star Wagner will be making women swoon at a ladies night in Lancashire.

Wagner at the Withy Arms in Leyland in 2015

The retired PE teacher from Brazil, who shot to fame in the ITV talent show as Louis Walsh’s wild card in 2010, will appear at Walton Arms, Bamber Bridge, on Friday March 2.

He will sing a few of his showstopping tunes in his outlandish and quirky manner and will talk to guests as part of a meet and greet.

Also taking centre stage is Krystal Clear, who was on Carry on Caravanning on Channel Five, and female impersonator Angel Delight.

Wagner is no stranger to the area as he performed in the pub and at Withy Arms in Leyland in 2015 as part of the chain’s Bank Holiday beer festival.

Back then he told the Post he thought One Direction’s Niall Horan will give up singing in favour of beer and golf and Liam Payne and Harry Styles would have successful solo careers.

Locals may also know Krystal as John Travill, landlord of Withy Arms, in Leyland. He appeared in Channel Five’s Carry on Caravanning in 2016, as a self-confessed cara-fan.

Organiser Lee Forshaw said: “Wagner has been to one of our nights before at the Withy Arms. He went down really well. He sings a few songs and then has his photo taken with people.

“Hosting the event is Krystal Clear, also known as John Travill, landlord of Withy Arms, in Leyland, who was on Carry on Caravanning on Channel Five, and Angel Delight.

“We also have exotic dancers. It is going to be a really fun night and very tongue in cheek with lots of innuendo.”

Tickets are £10, available from the pub, in St Aidans Road.

Women only - aged 18 or over. Doors open 8pm.