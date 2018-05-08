Chorley captain Holdsworth the hero in late draw

Chorley Cricket Club secured a last-gasp winning draw over Blackpool at Windsor Park.

Skipper Andrew Holdsworth (21 n.o) and James Lee (0 not out) managed to match Blackpool’s 116 total in the final over. Chorley bowling duo Edwin Moulton and James Lee made it tough for the visitors as they tore through the lower order.

Opener Matthew Houston (27) was the only one of the top order to put up a fight but Moulton soon snared him.

Skipper Paul Danson, 26, and Matthew Grindley, 35 not out, ensured they had a low but defendable total with Ed Moulton finishing the pick of the bowlers on 4-35. Chorley’s lower order also struggled with Wian Van Zyl adding 22.

Harry Barclay, 12 and Gaurav Dhar 16 added valuable runs, with Holdsworth’s unbeaten knock ensuring they finished all square on 116-8, the same as Blackpool.

Chorley stormed to a convincing seven-wicket win over Leyland in their opening 20/20 game. Ross Bretherton, 34 and Karl Cross 27 helped Leyland to 99 all out.

Ian Oakes was the star with the ball for Chorley picking up four wickets for just nine runs.

And it was the Moulton duo of Will and Edwin who slayed Leyland with the bat. Will’s 43 and Edwin’s 46 were enough to pass Leyland’s target with just over three overs left.

It was Leyland’s second defeat in as many days but their Saturday loss to Garstang was a much tighter affair.

Opener Tom Reece added 16 with James Rounding, 19, Will Monks, 14, Alex Williams, 12 and Andrew Jacques top scoring with 22 as Leyland were bowled out for 116.

A knock of 41 from Michael Wellings and 29 from Ian Walling that led Garstang’s chase. They only just made it with final wicket pair Naqib Rahman (8) and Waris Khan Ahmadzai (1) holding their nerve to push Garstang to 117-9.