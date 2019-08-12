Cricket: Joe Tiffin’s big hit steers Chorley to cup joy

Chorley second XI won the Loxham Cup final, beating Leyland’s seconds by four wickets at BAC/EE Preston’s Riverside ground.

It was an exciting game which was settled with just one over to spare.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Leyland were 118-9 in their 40 overs.

Skipper Ian Farrington hit 58 at the top of the order off 119 deliveries, his knock featuring two sixes and four fours.

Batting at four, Nathan Braithwaite scored 28.

Leyland went from 88-4 to 118-9 as the Chorley bowling attack got on top.

Kyle Dixon posted figures of 4-27, Joe Barker taking 3-17.

In reply, Chorley lost their first four wickets with just 12 runs on the board.

Michael Birchall and Joe Shackleton shared those four wickets.

Joseph Tiffin’s arrival at the crease pointed Chorley in the right direction.

Batting at five, Tiffin hit an unbeaten 65 off 108 deliveries.

Adam McCullagh added 18, then Barker joined Tiffin in the middle to see Chorley through to victory.

Barker hit an unbeaten 19 off 33 balls. Tiffin won the man of the match award and skipper Chris Harty was presented with the Loxham Cup.

BAC/EE Preston were thanked for battling against the odds to get the ground fit after a weekend of heavy rain.

The Moore and Smalley’s next cup final will be played this Sunday, with Croston and Thornton Cleveleys playing for the Meyler Cup.

Croston host the final at Westhead Road.

All of the matches in the Palace Shield Premier Division were washed out by the rain on Saturday.

It was the same picture in the Northern League.

One game to be played on Sunday afternoon saw Garstang book their place in the last eight of the Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup.

They beat Kendal by 34 runs at Riverside.

In a match reduced to 34 overs per side, a solid performance with the bat was the foundation for their success.

After choosing to bat first, Garstang posted 162-8.

Openers Michael Walling and Michael Wellings set up their total with scores of 33 and 34 respectively.

Having taken 5-25 with the ball, Kendal’s James Price then staged a single-handed attempt to win the match when they batted.

He top-scored with 84 as Kendal were all out for 128 with seven overs remaining.