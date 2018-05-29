Croston breeze into summer on top of the table

Croston’s roaring start to the new Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division continued with another victory as they slayed South Shore.

League leaders Croston are three points ahead of second-placed Longridge, as South Shore fell to a three-wicket defeat and became their fifth victim.

Ian Dickinson

Croston bowled South Shore out for 145, with Sam Marsh’s 5-39 the pick of the bowling figures.

South Shore opener Max Cowell-Makin hit 50, but once Daniel Jardine, 16 and Ashley Perera fell, Croston tore through the lower order.

It was no walk in the park for Croston though, as Darren Knight and Jardine tried to tame their chase.

Skipper Ian Dickinson’s 38 and Lewis Bland’s 30 were enough to guide them towards the tally, with Jonathan Driver, five not out and Harry Barker, without score, unbeaten at the crease to ensure they retained their grip at the top.

Fourth-placed Eccleston are hot on their heels thanks to a five-wicket win over Kendal.

Kendal were bowled out for 147 with Peter Cummins (1-15), Tom Langshaw (2-46), Thomas Wilkinson (2-43) and Nasaar Afsar (2-23) sharing the wickets.

Eccleston’s reply stuttered as they lost opener Sam Bromley for three and number three Michael Robert Atkinson for seven.

But Wilkinson hit 10 fours on his way to 64, as Matthew Ashcroft added 47, though it was Jordan Bentham, one not out and Adam Norris five not out, who guided them over the finish line.

In Division One A, Mawdesley beat Kirkham and Wesham by five wickets to leapfrog their opponents into fourth-place.

Kirkham made 201-8 batting first but Mawdesley hit 202-5.

Hoghton beat Rufford by seven wickets.

Rufford only fielded 10-men and finished on 159-9, batting first.

Rob Kenny (23) and Gregg Ashcroft (63) gave them a solid start, but Hoghton ripped through the rest of the order until Richard Lyon stepped up to the crease.

Number seven Lyon put up some firm resistance, with Ashcroft posting 36 to guide them over the 150 mark.

Though Darren Eccles’ unbeaten 60 and Phil Hurst’s 59 saw Hoghton cruise past the target, losing just three wickets in their chase.

Withnell Fold lost to Standish by 150 runs.

Standish made 291-8 batting first, with Nick Fowler picking up 4-65 for Withnell Fold.

But despite Stuart Ashton’s 22 and Fowler’s 35, they fell for 141 all out.

In Division Two, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods’ good start continued as their five-wicket win over Kendal seconds left them second in the table.

W&CLW restricted Kendal to 173-8 with all five bowlers chipping in withe wickets.

Opener Chris McMahon and the unbeaten Abdulaziz Patel both scored 48 with James McIver adding 41 as they reached 174-5.

Bottom of the table White Coppice’s quest for a first win faltered at home to Thornton Cleveleys seconds.

Despite Anthony Moore’s 65, their 166-5 total was not enough as the visitors cruised to 167-3.