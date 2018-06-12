Croston knocked off top of the table

Croston had a weekend to forget as they were knocked off the top of the table after a thumping at Factory Lane by Vernon Carus.

The visitors were routed for a paltry 61 in reply to the home side’s total of 182-9. Rory Kellett and Matthew Timms were the chief destroyers – returning figures of 4-40 and 6-21 respectively.

Earlier, Vernons did well to post nearly 200 in the face of some excellent bowling from Sam Marsh (7-37). Bob Bridges top scored with 64.

That result saw Longridge overtake them at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Eccleston are firmly in the hunt for a top two spot and they consolidated their position in fourth place thanks to a resounding win over New Longton.

Sam Bromley (40), Thomas Wilkinson (74) and Tom Langshaw (33) helped the men from Doctors Lane post 223 all out. Ricky Thompson and Sajid Nalbandh each took three wickets.

In reply, New Longton were all out for 169, tail ender Samuel Steeple top scoring with 44. Michael Atkinson took 4-39.

In Division 1A, Mawdesley just edged their local derby with Rufford.

Matthew Watkinson’s three wickets for just seven runs ,and two wickets apiece for Nathan Trengove, Phillip Caunce and Darren Lemarinel, saw Rufford bowled out for 136.

But Rufford put up a stern fight, tearing through the top order.

Opener Matthew Paton, 42, was the only one of the top seven to hit double figures.

But he finally got someone to build a partnership with as Lamarinel made 37.

Paton fell by Lanarinel and Neil O’Malley remained unbeaten to help Mawdesley to 140-8.

Withnell Fold lost by four wickets to Freckleton.

Withnell Fold were bowled out for 121 but Freckleton chased down the target, losing six wickets in the process.

Hoghton beat Standish by seven wickets.

In Division Two Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods lost to Thornton Cleveleys by 67 runs.

White Coppice also lost, falling to a six wicket defeat at home to Longridge’s third XI.