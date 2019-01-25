Alistair Waddecar issues warning to Bamber Bridge team-mates

Bamber Bridge talisman Alistair Waddecar has urged his team-mates not to sleepwalk into a relegation battle this season.

Brig currently find themselves just below mid-table in the NPL Premier Division – but they are only five points clear of Lancaster City, who are third from bottom.

At the other end of the argument, the club could point to the fact that they are only six points behind Buxton, who are eighth.

In total there are just 11 points – and 11 other teams – separating the Dolly Blues and the Bucks.

While ending the season relegated looks highly unlikely at this stage, Waddecar admits his team could do with a putting a few more points on the board so that they can start to breathe a little easier.

“We have not really mentioned it at all this season, but I know what you mean,” Waddecar said in response to the question of whether the club was in a relegation fight.

“It is quite close down there but there’s not much in it up to the top eight – there’s a lot of teams in between and it’s quite tight.

“There’s every chance we could get into a relegation battle, but we’ve just have to keep going and get some wins on the board.”

After two fine victories, Brig slumped to a disappointing 2-1 victory at Workington, who are currently second from bottom – nine points adrift of safety.

“It was disappointing at Workington,” Waddecar said.

“It’s a long way to go to lose. “We were missing a number of people. We had Matt Lawlor, our captain, missing. Chris Marlow was missing.

“Kieran Charnock has been out for a few weeks and our coach Joey Collins was also missing so we were a little bit down to the bare bones really. We still had enough to beat them – we just did not turn up.”

This weekend Brig have another important clash when they welcome Hednesford Town – another team in the lower reaches of the division – to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

“It is the same as last Saturday in terms of where they are in the league table,” said Waddecar. “We us being at home, we have to win on Saturday and give us that little bit of breathing space.”

Meanwhile, Waddecar spoke of his immense pride after passing 400 career appearances for the club earlier this season.

The winger – who has been the subject of interest from other clubs in the past – most notably Chorley – is now targeting Dave Lever’s all-time record of 447.

“My 400th appearance came at Scarborough and I was given the captaincy for that game, which was a great honour,” said Waddecar, who revealed he has always been happy at Irongate and has never wanted to leave.

“I think Dave Lever made around 450 so I’m chasing him down.”