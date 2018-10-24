Assistant manager Mick Taylor emerges as favourite for Bamber Bridge job as Jamie Milligan joins Neil Reynolds' backroom staff at FC United of Manchester

Jamie Milligan will not be the new manager of Bamber Bridge after he announced that he will be following Neil Reynolds to FC United of Manchester.

And that could pave the way for Mick Taylor to take the reins at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder Milligan has been player-coach at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium for a number of years.

But he has decided to take up the opportunity of being part of the coaching staff at Broadhurst Park.

In a tweet, Milligan said: Had some brilliant times @BamberBridgeFC I fancied a crack at the managers job, Really looking forward to joining the management team @FCUnitedMcr with @nreno1977 can’t wait to get going and really looking forward to the atmosphere on Saturday against brackley

Taylor was Reynolds' assistant manager and he is expected to take control of the team for this weekend's trip to Hyde United in the FA Trophy.