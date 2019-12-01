Atherton Collieries 4, Bamber Bridge 1: Another away day disaster for Brig

The Bamber Bridge away day horror show continued on Saturday afternoon, this time at the hands of Atherton Collieries.

A 4-1 reverse left Brig with the shocking NPL Premier Division statistic on the road of having played nine, losing eight, with just a solitary point since August.

At the Skuna Stadium, the game was over well before half time, with the home side coasting into a 3-0 lead before the break.

James Dean had the best Brig opportunity but heading over in the early stages, but with the visitors looking comfortable, the game changed on 25 minutes when the hosts where awarded a penalty for a foul on Ben Hardcastle.

Thomas Bentham’s spot kick sent Rigby the wrong way and gave the home side the lead. Brig never looked likely to get back into the game from this point as the wheels well and truly came off.

Just moments after the spot kick Colls almost doubled the lead, this time the shot rebound to safety having struck the inside of the post.

However, on 35 minutes the home side did double their lead. Bentham allowed time and space in the box to pick his spot with a curling effort.

Brig did have a chance to half the score when neat footwork set James Dean free in the box, but from 8 yards his scuffed shot struck the outside of the post. The match was effectively over just before half time when Colls claimed their third, this time a close range effort from Ben Conway after cutting the Brig rearguard apart again.

Eleven minutes after the break, the home side made it four. Hardcastle volleying home following a cross from the right wing.

Danny Forbes then hit a rising shot that cleared the bar as Brig tried to push forward,

Brig did pull a goal back through Gary Pett, whose goal coming from a turn and low shot from the edge of the box on 78 minutes.

It was Pett again on 83 minutes that brought the save of the match out of the Atherton keeper. A hard low drive from 10 yards that was superbly directed around the post for a corner.

Bamber Bridge: Rigby, Sumner, Thompson, Lawlor, Charnock, Wisdom, Waddecar, Booth, Dean, Dudley, Marlow.

Subs: Doughty, Forbes, Spooner, Churchman Pett.

Attendance: 374