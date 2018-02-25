Bamber Bridge 0, Scarborough Athletic 0

Bamber Bridge battled to a goalless draw against promotion rivals Scarborough Athletic at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In front of of a boisterous crowd, boosted by a sizeable following from Yorkshire, both teams took a while to settle, the first 15 minutes producing little of note.

Scarborough had the bulk of possession in the first half hour without really troubling Lloyd Rigby in the Brig goal.

As the half wore on Brig started to force their way back into the match and in the 31st minute both Alistair Waddecar and Regan Linney saw shots blocked in the Boro penalty area.

Two minutes later and a great deep cross from the left by Waddecar was met on the volley at the far post by Regan Linney but it flew over the bar.

Then just moments later Lewis Nightingale was upended in the area and Brig where awarded a penalty. Macauley Wilson stepped up and struck a hard low shot to the keeper's left.

Taylor in goal for Boro dived full length and got a firm hand on to the ball which flicked it off both the post and bar and out to safety. A magnificent save.

Boro were given a lift by the penalty save and almost took the lead themselves just before half time with a close range effort that cannoned back of the post. Straight to the other end and Adam Roscoe found the home keeper on top form again as he saved his point blank effort.

The home side started the second half with some urgency and Linney dribbled his way into the area from the left but great defending stopped him from getting his shot away.

Moments later, Brig found the net on 56 minutes, Roscoe forcing the ball home after a scramble but the linesman flag was raised and the goal disallowed for offside.

Waddecar was next to be denied by the Boro keeper, a fine move involving Danny Forbes and Linney, released Waddecar whose 18-yard effort was pushed around the post for a corner.

With Brig now asking most of the questions, Waddecar was again denied by the superb Taylor.

A right wing cross to the far post was headed down by Roscoe for Waddecar to meet on the volley. Taylor at full stretch tipped it over the bar. From the corner the ball was partially cleared and Roscoe again was denied, this time his shot hitting the upright and rebounding to safety.

Nightingale tried his luck with a rasping 20 yard drive that cleared the crossbar.

Substitute Matt Dudley was next to come close for the home side, chasing a long through ball form Forbes, he beat the advancing keeper to the ball but his touch took the ball away from goal and it ran out for a goal kick.

Boro where always dangerous on the break but it was the hosts doing most of the pressing.

Linney again weaved his way in to the area on 85 minutes but his shot was blocked. Brig forced several corners but Taylor in goal for Boro had the look of a man who was determined not to be beaten.

His final save of the afternoon came in injury time has he dived forward to smother another Linney effort.

Bamber Bridge: Rigby, Wilson, Dodd, Lawlor, (C) Charnock, Potts, Nightingale, (Boyd) Forbes, Waddecar, Roscoe, ( Dudley) Linney

Unused subs: Vasey, Milligan, Marlow

Man of the match: Matt Lawlor