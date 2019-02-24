Bamber Bridge 0, South Shields 2: Brig beaten by title challengers

Two early South Shields goals saw Bamber Bridge fall to a 2-0 defeat at the Sir Tom Finney stadium.

Two early South Shields' goals saw Bamber Bridge fall to a 2-0 defeat at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

David Foley’s goal from a matter of yards opened the scoring, before midfielder Robert Briggs added a second with a long range effort.

There was a very even feel to the game in the opening minutes, but with just under 10 played South Shields hit the front.

Lee Mason found space down the left and swung a dangerous ball across the face of goal, where Foley was on hand to tap home the opener.

Brig came close to finding an equaliser immediately, when Matt Dudley saw a powerful free kick tipped behind by Liam Connell.

However, with 17 minutes on the clock, the visitors doubled their lead when Briggs capitalised on a scuffed clearance to score with a first-time strike from 40-yards.

Micky Taylor’s men did settle into the half as it wore on, but on the half-hour mark Mason had a great chance to make it three when he ran clean through on goal, only to fire wide.

Just before half time both sides had clear chances.

Chris Marlow stabbed the ball just wide at the back post after a nice flick on from Dudley, and down the other end Foley saw a strong shot well saved by Lloyd Rigby.

Brig came out in the second half looking lively and almost made the dream start to it, when Danny Forbes came close to bundling home a beauty of a cross from Callum Spooner.

They continued to probe but the next big chance fell to South Shields’ debutant Conner Bell, who headed wide from close range after finding himself free in the box.

The ball just wouldn’t break kindly for a white shirt despite Brig’s efforts – Ali Waddecar did have a volley comfortably saved with 75 minutes on the clock.

South Shields stood firm and defended their two goal lead well, to inflict defeat on the hosts despite a courageous performance.

Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Divison, two Charlie Bailey goals helped lancaster City to a 2-1 win at Stalybridge Celtic.

In the West division, Clitheroe lost 1-0 at Droylsden, while Colne beat Kendal 3-1.