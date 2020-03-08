Bamber Bridge 1, South Shields: Leaders edge out Brig despite Waddy stunner

Despite Alistair Waddecar’s stunning first half opener, Bamber Bridge fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against league leaders South Shields.

Jamie Milligan’s side went into the break a goal to the good, but two second half strikes from Josh Gillies and Jason Gilchrist swung the game the way of the visitors.

The first real opening of the game was for the visitors on 19 minutes when Gillies’ 25-yard free kick crashed against the crossbar, before Kieran Charnock cleared Darius Osei’s rebound off the line.

Michael Crowe was then on hand to save Osei’s low drive with his feet two minutes later.

Osei then had another effort inside the box on 27 minutes which was well blocked by Chris Marlow.

Richie Allen was then forced to make way on 36 minutes after suffering a hamstring injury and was replaced by Waddecar.

Brig’s top scorer this season then almost made an immediate impact with his first effort on goal, but it was straight at Shields ‘keeper Myles Boney.

With a minute to go of the first half, however, he received the ball on the left hand side, spotted Boney off his line and lifted it over the ‘keeper’s head on the turn to open the scoring.

It was a strike worthy of opening the scoring in what to that point had been an even 45 minutes.

The second half started with Marlow volleying wide at the back post following a good ball in from Matty Thomson.

Crowe then saved well from a tight angle from Gilchrist, before Shields then had a goal from a corner disallowed for offside on 56 minutes.

The visitors then equalised on 61 minutes, Gillies poking the ball over the line from six yards out.

They then extended their lead on 74 minutes, Gilchrist heading home from Osei’s cross.

Brig piled the pressure on in the closing stages but were unable to find the equaliser, and Shields held on to claim all three points.

The result means Brig sit in 13th in the Northern Premier League Premier Division table, and are back in home action next Saturday when they take on Gainsborough Trinity.