Bamber Bridge 2, Radcliffe 1: Late goals seal win for Brig

Goals from Richie Allen and Matt Dudley made it two league wins on the bounce for Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium as they defeated Radcliffe 2-1.

The result also means Jamie Milligan’s side have completed the league double over the visitors.

After a first half with few clear cut chances, Raheem Hanley opened the scoring for Radcliffe on 69 minutes.

Allen headed Brig level on 80 minutes, before Dudley completed the comeback in the first minute of stoppage time.

Radcliffe had the first opportunity of the game with five minutes on the clock, former Brig man Darren McKnight winning the ball in midfield before slicing his subsequent shot over the bar.

Danny Roccia was called into action for the first time on 11 minutes, saving well with his feet to keep out Callum Dolan’s low effort.

Brig registered their first shot on target soon after, Allen testing the fingertips of Radcliffe stopper Oliver Wilson, who tipped his effort over the bar. As the first half came to a close, Sheldon Green cut inside onto his right foot and curled an effort over the bar on 39 minutes.

Radcliffe then opened the scoring 10 minutes later, Hanley breaking through the Brig backline before poking the ball past Roccia from close range.

That goal seemed to galvanise Brig and they soon levelled the scoring, Allen rising highest to head a Sheldon Green cross into the far corner.

Jamie Milligan’s men were now in the ascendency, and Wilson made a superb stop to push substitute Danny Wisdom’s first time effort over the bar. He was not to keep Brig out for a third time in succession, though, as Matt Dudley rose in the 91st minute to power home Rowan Roache’s pinpoint cross.

Lancaaster City dropped to fourth in the table after losing 1-0 away at Ashton United.

In the NPL North West Division, Clitheroe drew 0-0 at Dunston and Kendal Town drew 2-2 at home to Tadcaster.

Other results: Burscough 1 Congleton 0, Hanley Town 0 Charnock Richard 1, Longridge 4 Irlam 2, AFC Darwen 3 Garstang 2.