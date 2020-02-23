Bamber Bridge 3, FC United 0: Brig get one over on old boss Neil reynolds

Goals from Alistair Waddecar, Sheldon Green and Nathan Shaw gave Bamber Bridge a superb 3-0 win over FC United of Manchester at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

With an attendance figure of 1,014, there was a good atmosphere from kick-off with the return of former manager Neil Reynolds, who is FC United's new boss.

With their first clear cut chance of the game, Brig took the lead on eight minutes.

George Thomason received the ball in midfield before lifting a through pass over the defence to find Waddecar, who made no mistake in placing the ball beyond goalkeeper Cameron Belford.

Richie Allen then came close with a left-footed effort from close range that was closed down by Belford.

Down the other end, Callum Spooner did well to clear off the line after league top scorer Tunde Owolabi had lifted the ball over Danny Roccia.

Green had an opportunity on 37 minutes, breaking the offside trap and rounding the ‘keeper but was unable to hit the target after the ball hit a bobble on the way through.

Brig entered the half-time interval deservedly in front, and had to soak up some early pressure in the second as the visitors began to push forward.

The key moment of the game came on 69 minutes, Owolabi finding himself one to one with Roccia inside the box only to be thwarted by a great save from the Brig stopper. Brig extended

their advantage four minutes later when Greenpoked the ball past the goalkeeper.

Milligan then introduced on-loan Blackpool winger Nathan Shaw for his debut, and he capped off what was an impressive cameo display with a debut goal on 88 minutes.

Allen played the 19-year-old through on goal and his shot had just enough power to go over the line before being knocked in by the FC defender who was attempting to clear.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City drew 0-0 at home against play-off rivals Nantwich Town.

In the North West Division, Clitheroe lost 3-1 at home to Dunston while Kendal were thrashed 6-0 at Parkside Road by Wokington.

AFC Fylde were thrashed 5-1 by Dover Athletic in the National League. Southport lost 1-0 at Leamington in the NL North.