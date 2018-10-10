Bamber Bridge 3, North Ferriby United 1

Brad Carsley scored twice as Bamber Bridge got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over struggling North Ferriby United.

Amid speculation about the future of their manager Neil Reynolds, who is the subject of interest from FC United of Manchester, it was the perfect response to Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Whitby Town, with Carsley’s brace and Jamie Milligan’s penalty ensuring the three points.

Andy Howarth almost opened the scoring for Brig inside five minute with a well stuck free-kick from 18-yards that was well palmed away by Lewis Exall.

Ten minutes later it looked as though the hosts had taken the lead, when Carsley unleashed a thunderous volley from close range that rattled down off the underside of the crossbar.

On the half-hour mark though, Carsley made his chance count.

The No.9 burst through on goal down the right side, after good play from Ryan White, and drilled the ball home into the bottom left corner.

North Ferriby defended well for the remainder of the half but almost went in at the break two behind, when Alistair Waddecar’s fierce free kick was tipped superbly behind by Exall.

After a disappointing first half, the visitors came out of the traps well in the second and on the hour mark it paid off.

Dan Norton set off down the right after beating the offside trap, he picked his head up and Luke Lofts was there to bundle home under the challenge of Matt Lawlor.

Luck was on Brig’s side for the next ten minutes, with the visitors twice hitting the woodwork – Lofts drilled an effort off the post, before Luke Hinsley’s header crashed off the crossbar.

And Ferriby were left to rue those missed chances, when Kieran Charnock hit the deck on 75 minutes, leaving Daniel Bruce with no option but to point to the penalty spot.

Up stepped the experienced head Jamie Milligan, who calmly rolled to ball into the bottom corner to restore Brig’s lead.

Waddecar then went close to adding a third with a wicked volley that darted just over, but seconds later Carsley put the result beyond doubt with a lovely guided finish on the half-volley.

Substitute Jordan Darr swung the cross in from the right and Carsley applied the finishing touch expertly.

From then on in Brig managed the game well to seal off a fine evening’s work and most importantly three points ahead of Saturday’s trip to high-flying Scarborough.