Bamber Bridge 3, Stalybridge Celtic 0: Super second half for Brig

Three fantastic second half goals saw Bamber Bridge run out 3-0 winners over Stalybridge Celtic at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Both sides played out a tight first forty-five, but a fine solo goal from Chris Marlow opened the score 10 minutes into the second half.

Alistair Waddecar then netted his 11th of the season to double Brig's lead, before substitute Paul Dawson sealed the win.

Micky Taylor's side started the brighter and Danny Forbes flashed a well-struck effort from distance just wide of the mark in the opening minutes.

The visitors did grow into the half and Christopher Sharp had a great chance on ten minutes, but he crashed his half volley way over the bar from inside the box.

As the half wore on the game became more scrappy - Darren McKnight hit a fierce free kick that was well saved by Jake Turner on the half hour mark.

And just before half time McKnight whipped in a peach of a cross, that Matt Dudley glanced agonisingly wide.

In the second half the rain continued to pour and five minutes into the half Waddecar worked space and almost found the top corner with a curled shot.

Moments later that was soon forgotten though when Chris Marlow skipped round three tackles, worked the ball onto his right foot and, from the edge of the box rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

That opening goal opened the game up and Greg Wilkinson forced Lloyd Rigby into a smart save, before Matt Dudley chopped inside and fired just over the bar.

With just over 70 minutes gone Brig then took their next chance in emphatic style.

Dudley flicked the long ball on, Waddecar latched onto it and raced through to finish clinically into the bottom left corner.

After that goal the hosts managed the game well to withstand Stalybridge pressure, before substitute Paul Dawson added the icing on the cake.

With the visitors committing bodies forward, Waddecar broke forward, cut inside and laid the ball off to Dawson, who took one touch before rattling in the third to make it 3-0.

That win sees Brig claim back-to-back wins, the perfect way to head into Tuesday's Lancashire FA Trophy Quarter-Final.