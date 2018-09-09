Bamber Bridge 3, Tadcaster Albion 1

Three first-half goals ensured Bamber Bridge’s passage through to the FA Cup second qualifying round, with a 3-1 win over Tadcaster Albion.

Goals from Alistair Waddecar, Brad Carsley and Matt Dudley proved enough, in what was a repeat of last season’s Play-Off semi final at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

It was the dream start for the hosts, when Waddecar cut inside from the right and buried a perfectly placed shot into the bottom left corner to open the scoring.

The visitors responded well to falling behind early doors and Joe Lumsden was denied twice by Lloyd Rigby in the space of five minutes, with two low guided efforts from close range.

Dudley then came desperately close to adding a second for Brig, with a vicious first time strike from the edge of the box that was superbly tipped behind by Matt Ingham.

But 10 minutes later his strike partner Carsley did find the net with a bullet header, latching on to Ryan White’s delivery at the back post to score his first goal of the season.

Brig put their bodies on the line a number of times keep the ball out, and their efforts were rewarded when Dudley added a third just before half time.

The No.10 put his head in where it hurts to flick the ball past the onrushing Ingham, with a brave header that sent Neil Reynolds’ men in 3-0 ahead at the break.

After a positive first half, the second was a different story as Tadcaster came out of the traps like a house on fire and dominated proceedings.

Kieran Charnock and Matt Lawlor defended admirably but on the hour mark the Brewers did pull one back in some style courtesy of Joe Lumsden.

Tadcaster’s No.9 controlled the ball on the edge of the box, before floating a wonderful chip into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors continued to apply pressure but Brig stood firm thanks to their centre halves who both put in warrior-like performances.

Lumsden sent a header over from a corner with 10 minutes to play, before Casey Stewart saw his shot tipped round the post by Rigby late in the day.

Despite Taddy’s efforts, it was Brig who kept their unbeaten run in tact & progressed through to the second qualifying round of the competition.