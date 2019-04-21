Bamber Bridge 4, Matlock Town 2: Brig move out of relegation zone

Bamber Bridge sealed back-to-back wins and took a huge stride towards survival in the NPL Premier Division with a 4-2 win over Matlock Town.

Two goals in the first half from Scott Harries and Matt Dudley and another two in the second from Alistair Waddecar earned them all three points.

Brig came into this one knowing the important of it and they wasted no time in starting how they meant to go on.

Adam Dodd flew down the left, his cross found Waddecar whose cushioned pass into the path of Harries was rifled home by the onrushing Brig winger.

The hosts were on the front foot but mid-way through the first half, Matlock drew level out of nothing.

Jordan Chapell picked the ball up from distance, drove forward and unleashed a strike that nestled in the bottom left corner from 20-yards

But on the half hour mark, they regained the lead through Dudley who slotted home the rebound after Regan Linney’s shot was parried back out into the box.

With half time approaching, Linney then had a great chance himself to add a third as he raced clear, but Jordan Pierrepont was equal to his powerful strike on goal.

Matlock came out brightly in the second half and had a chance in the opening few seconds, but Marcus Marshall could only drag his effort wide after being found free on the left.

His next effort though, on the hour, was a little more testing for Lloyd Rigby but the Brig shot-stopper got down well to palm the ball away from danger.

A minute later though Rigby was picking the ball out of his net when Westcarr tapped home arshall’s low cross from a yard-out

That only had the Gladiators back level briefly, because down the other end Waddecar picked the ball up from 20-yards and rifled home a brilliant strike into the far corner.

With five minutes added on Adam Dodd set off on a lung-busting run from one end of the pitch to the other, and he got his reward with a penalty after he was brought down in the box.

Up stepped top scorer Waddecar to convert from 12-yards and seal a huge three points in Brig’s fight for survival.